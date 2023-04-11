...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon and early evening. Winds will be
E at 5-10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
US, Philippines follow Taiwan drills with biggest exercises yet
The United States and the Philippines kick off the largest version of their flagship military exercise in more than 30 years Tuesday, a high-profile display of their renewed alliance that comes just a day after China was set to conclude its own drills around Taiwan.
The annual Balikatan exercise will focus on developing maritime security and amphibious operations and will include live-fire training at a time the two nations are seeking to push back against Chinese aggression in the South China Sea. The presence of more than 17,600 military personnel almost doubles last year’s level, according to the U.S. Embassy in Manila.
The size of the drills marks the culmination of U.S. efforts to restore ties with the Philippines under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, often snubbed Washington in favor of Beijing. As the exercises get underway, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will meet their Philippine counterparts in Washington on Tuesday, seeking to strengthen collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region.
The joint exercises come the same week China held multiple drills near Taiwan after the island’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, returned from a visit to the U.S., where she met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other U.S. lawmakers.
In addition, the guided missile destroyer USS Milius conducted “freedom of navigation” operations in the South China Sea on Monday near the Spratly Islands, passing through waters claimed by Beijing.
North Korea cuts phone link with South, slamming ‘traitors’
North Korea appears to be purposefully cutting a communication link with South Korea as it ratchets up tensions by testing new weapons and denouncing its neighbor as a “puppet traitor” for holding military drills with the U.S.
South Korea’s Unification Ministry said Monday that North Korea failed to respond for a fourth straight day to regularly held calls on an inter-Korean liaison communications channel. The calls are normally held on weekdays at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“We’re weighing the possibility of a unilateral cut-off” by Pyongyang, spokesman Koo Byoung-sam told reporters at a news briefing. He added this is the first time since Oct. 2021 that all inter-Korean military lines or liaison calls have been stopped for more than a day.
The two Koreas, which are technically still at war, don’t have regular phone service. They set up hotlines in 2018 after a series of summits aimed at decreasing tensions on their heavily armed border. But North Korea has previously shut the communications links in displays of anger.
“I believe it is a part of its political-diplomatic response, a way of expressing its strong disgruntlement against the U.S. and South Korea’s joint exercises,” said Go Myong-hyun, a senior fellow of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.