...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR CENTRAL GEORGIA AND PORTIONS OF NORTH GEORGIA FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red
Flag Warning for gusty winds and relative humidity values at or
below 25 percent, which is in effect until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* Affected Area...Central Georgia and portions of north Georgia.
* Timing...Tuesday afternoon into the evening.
* Winds...West at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 20 to
around 25 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Oconee National Forest. A Red Flag
Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either
occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
Weather Alert
... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities approaching 25 percent can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 15
to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Biden, Modi to meet Pacific leaders in Papua New Guinea, premier says
U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Papua New Guinea in May to attend a meeting of Pacific leaders, the island nation’s premier said on his government’s official Facebook page.
Biden will meet with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, as well as 18 Pacific Island leaders, who will be in capital Port Moresby to attend the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation.
1 person killed, 7 wounded in mass stabbing outside UK nightclub
One man was killed and seven more people were wounded in a mass stabbing outside a British nightclub early Sunday morning, police said.
A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder in the attack outside Eclipse Nightclub in Bodmin, according to investigators.
“We never expected this to happen in our town and I send thoughts and best wishes to the families of everyone affected,” Bodmin Mayor Phil Cooper told the BBC.
The person who died was publicly identified only as a man in his 30s. The other victims were transported to a nearby hospital, and police said none of their injuries were life-threatening.
“At this time we are treating this as an isolated matter and we are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident,” said police officer Ilona Rosson.
Investigators did not publicly speculate on a motive for the attack. They said the suspect was a local man from Bodmin, which lies about 200 miles west of London in far southwest England.
Police arrived on the scene at 3:15 a.m., about 15 minutes after Eclipse Nightclub closed for the night, according to The Guardian.
Cuba cancels May 1 workers parade over gas crisis, as report highlights labor violations
For decades, the images of thousands of Cubans, even a million at times, filling Havana’s Revolution Square during the May 1 parade were used by the Cuban government to convey the impression to foreign audiences of the population’s support of communism.
But in another signal of the island’s economic distress, the country’s leadership canceled Monday’s event because of a gasoline shortage.
Rain and some flooding Sunday in Havana and other provinces in western Cuba also complicated things, and smaller events to make up for the canceled major parade were rescheduled for Friday.
Over the years, Cuban authorities have touted May 1 rallies, where people chant “Patria o Muerte” (Homeland or Death), slogans and carry banners with photos of Fidel Castro as a show of the population’s support.
