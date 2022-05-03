The leaders of Japan and Thailand announced a new defense agreement on Monday as well as plans to upgrade their economic relations, as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wrapped up the last leg of a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia.
The agreement would facilitate the transfer of defense hardware and technology from Japan to Thailand, which has one of the region’s biggest and most equipped armies and a long history of ties with the United States military.
“This will help improve national defense and support investment from Japan in this activity which is an important goal for Thailand,” Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said in a joint statement read alongside Kishida.
Prayuth said he discussed improvements in supply chains and the drafting of a five-year economic partnership with Japan, Thailand’s biggest investor.
Southeast Asia has for decades been an important region for Japan, hosting some of its biggest names in industry, from infrastructure, engineering and industrial zones to the manufacturing of vehicles and electronics.
The region remains a battleground between the United States, Japan’s close ally, and rival China, Southeast Asia’s biggest trade partner. On his three-day trip Kishida also visited Vietnam and Indonesia, where Japanese firms maintain a large presence.
As the leader of Asia’s sole member of the Group of Seven (G7), Kishida discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during his trip to Southeast Asia, where only one nation — Singapore — has joined sanctions against Moscow. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”
China is obsessed with disinfection against Covid. But is it causing more harm than good?
Hazmat suit-clad workers spraying clouds of disinfectant over city streets, building fronts, park benches and even parcels have become a common sight in pandemic-era China.
In Shanghai, the epicenter of the country’s largest outbreak, state media report that thousands of workers have been organized into teams to disinfect areas, with a focus on those known to have hosted Covid patients — a move the government sees as key to curbing the spread of the Omicron variant.
But the practice often extends much further. Seemingly any outdoor area is at risk of being targeted by workers wielding leaf-blower-style disinfectant machines, as China’s rigorous “zero-Covid” policy drives an obsession with sanitizing everything.
Conyers Animal Hospital, which has operated in Conyers for more than 50 years, recently moved to a new facility on Klondike Road, just two doors down from the original location. The new facility has nine exam rooms, a “cats only” room, a pharmacy, ICU, surgical suite, dental care room, isol… Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.