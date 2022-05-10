South Korea’s new President Yoon Suk Yeol urges N. Korean denuclearization in inauguration address
South Korea’s new President Yoon Suk Yeol promised an “audacious plan” to strengthen North Korea’s economy in exchange for denuclearization in his inauguration speech Tuesday.
Yoon, a conservative from the People Power Party, gave the remarks after being sworn in as the country’s newest leader in a ceremony in the capital Seoul, replacing outgoing President Moon Jae-in.
“Today, we are faced with multiple crises,” Yoon said, pointing to the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and a host of economic and social issues.
“As the new President, I am deeply humbled by the awesome duty to lead our nation out of the latest crises,” he added. “I am also grateful to be entrusted by the people of this great nation. I am confident that once again, we will overcome.”
Speaking in front of parliament, Yoon called North Korea’s nuclear weapons program a “threat” to the region. But, he added, the door to dialogue and peaceful resolution remains open — and he wanted to help improve life in North Korea in return for greater security.
“If North Korea genuinely embarks on a process to complete denuclearization, we are prepared to work with the international community to present an audacious plan that will vastly strengthen North Korea’s economy and improve life for its people,” he said.
Denuclearization would “greatly contribute to bringing lasting peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and beyond,” he added.
During his election campaign, Yoon promised to take a tougher stance on North Korea — a departure from Moon’s approach, which had consistently promoted peaceful reconciliation.
Sri Lanka’s prime minister resigns amid protests over economic crisis
Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned on Monday, following weeks of protests against his government.
The country has been rocked by civil unrest since March, with demonstrations at times turning violent as anger builds over the government’s apparent mishandling of Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis since declaring independence from Britain in 1948.
A nationwide curfew was imposed after clashes broke out between supporters of the ruling party and anti-government demonstrators in the capital city, Colombo, the police said Monday. The restrictions were announced shortly before Rajapaksa announced his resignation.
Anti-government protesters attacked buses carrying local officials who traveled to Colombo on Monday morning to attend a meeting with the Prime Minister, according to the national police.
At least 151 people were admitted to the hospital following violence at the protests, Colombo National Hospital said.
