In unprecedented move, Cuba will let Russians lease land as the two countries get closer
In a clear signal of their strengthened alliance, Cuba will grant preferential treatment to investors from Russia, allowing them to lease land for 30 years, an unprecedented step in the history of the island’s communist government, a Russian official told Russian business representatives in Havana.
Boris Titov, Russia’s presidential commissioner for entrepreneurs’ rights and chairman of the Russia-Cuba Business Council, told representatives of more than 50 Russian companies last Thursday that Cuban authorities “are ready to provide special conditions for Russian businessmen,” Russian news outlet Sputnik reported.
According to Sputnik and the Reuters news agency, the Russian official said the concessions include the right to make use of Cuban land for 30-year terms, duty-free importation of agricultural machinery and the right to repatriate profits in foreign currency, which the Cuban government currently restricts.
In a separate announcement, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, who arrived on the island Thursday on an official visit, said the Cuban government has also green-lighted Russian banks to open subsidiaries to finance Russian businesses on the island and that the countries “will transition to ruble-based investment in our joint projects,” according to a Russian government statement.
On Friday, Chernyshenko announced that Russian state airline Aeroflot will resume regular flights to Cuba on July 1, the Russian news agency Tass reported.
Turkish President wins support of eliminated rival in runoff
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won the support of a nationalist rival eliminated in the first round of presidential elections, boosting his chances of extending his 20-year rule at Sunday’s runoff.
Longshot third candidate Sinan Ogan won 5.2% of votes in the May 14 ballot, giving him just enough weight to play a key role in deciding Turkey’s future.
Erdogan secured 49.5% of votes in the initial round, just shy of the 50% threshold required to secure an outright win, but could benefit from Ogan’s support to extend an already comfortable lead on May 28.
His main challenger, joint opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, won 45% of the vote, respectable but not enough to dislodge the incumbent despite a cost-of-living crisis and criticism over the government’s response to the earthquakes that devastated the southeast earlier this year.
There is no threshold in the second round so whoever gets the most votes wins.
Ogan made his announcement at a press conference on Monday after signaling on Twitter that he would prioritize “stability.”
