Uganda reimposes COVID-19 restrictions
More restrictions will be reinforced in Uganda to curb the spread of a second wave of Covid-19 amid a sharp rise in cases, President Yoweri Museveni confirmed in a televised address Sunday night.
All schools and institutions of higher learning will be closed for 42 days starting Monday morning, the president said, adding that all teachers will be required to be vaccinated before returning to the classroom. “There is an increasing number of clusters of infections in schools,” Museveni said.
Inter-district travel will also be banned for 42 days starting June 10th,to minimize the movement of people and the spread of the virus from district-to-district.
Additionally, communal gathering in places of worship will be suspended for 42 days, but social gatherings will be limited to a maximum capacity of 20 people.
Mexico’s President loses grip on power in midterm elections
Mexico’s ruling political coalition is projected to lose its qualified majority in the lower house of Congress after a poor showing in midterm elections Sunday, according to initial figures released by the government.
The defeat will prevent President Andrés Manuel López Obrador from passing major legislative and constitutional reforms without the help of opposition parties. However, his ruling coalition is still expected to maintain a simple majority.
López Obrador’s left-leaning political party, Morena, won about 35% of the vote. Morena and its governing partner, Partido Verde, are expected to win between 265 and 292 of the 500 seats in the lower house, according to preliminary figures from the National Electoral Institute (INE). Morena holds 256 seats, but will lose at least 50 following the midterms. It is expected to win between 190 to 203 seats after Sunday’s contest, the INE said.
The results are preliminary, and the final results are expected next week.
Dozens killed in train crash in southern Pakistan
Dozens of passengers were killed and several others injured after a train collision in southern Pakistan on Monday morning.
The Sir Syed Express train collided with the Millat Express train in Sindh province between railway stations, according to railway officials.
At least 45 people are dead and officials are working to rescue at least 17 people who remain trapped, Edhi Rescue Services said. So far, 23 people have been rescued.
Rescue workers are battling the elements, with dust and temperatures up to 111 degrees Fahrenheit recorded on Monday afternoon.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted condolences for the victims of Monday’s train crash and said that he was ordering a comprehensive investigation into railway safety.
— From wire reports
