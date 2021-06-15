Nicaragua’s democracy is crumbling
Nicaragua’s already fragile democracy is quickly backsliding into a dictatorship.
President Daniel Ortega has spent the last week using the undisputed power of the country’s police and courts to crack down on his political opposition with brutal efficiency.
At least 13 opposition leaders have been arrested and charged with vague, so-called “national security” violations, which human rights groups say is a clear sign that the country’s strong-man leader is doing his best to eliminate dissent and crush any competition ahead of upcoming general elections on November 7, a vote where he hopes to secure his fourth consecutive term as president.
U.S. assessing reported leak at Chinese nuclear power facility
The U.S. government has spent the past week assessing a report of a leak at a Chinese nuclear power plant, after a French company that part owns and helps operate it warned of an “imminent radiological threat,” according to US officials and documents reviewed by CNN.
The warning included an accusation that the Chinese safety authority was raising the acceptable limits for radiation detection outside the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong province in order to avoid having to shut it down.
The head of the ‘world’s biggest family’ dies at age 76
The head of what may be the world’s largest family has died in India, according to the director of the hospital where he was treated.
Ziona, who went only by his first name, died on Sunday at the age of 76.
He had 38 wives and 89 children, according to a tweet from Zoramthanga, the chief minister of Mizoram, the northeastern Indian state where Ziona lived.
The patriarch belonged to a Christian tribal sect that promotes polygamy as God’s will.
His father, Chana, founded the sect in Mizoram’s Baktwang village, where Ziona’s vast family lives across a single property.
Polygamy is illegal in India under the country’s penal code. There is an exception under the code for Muslims, though this is not widely used.
It is unclear if Ziona, who wed his first wife at the age of 17, was legally married to all the women he described as his wives. Indian authorities often do not prosecute tribal communities for polygamy.
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.