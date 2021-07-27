The remarks come amid dwindling smoker numbers in the United Kingdom — where cigarettes have been sold in plain packaging since 2016 — and a broader push by the UK government to reduce the prevalence of smoking.
Many investors have already stripped tobacco from their portfolios, and a growing number of financial institutions have pledged to implement tobacco-free policies.
China’s private education firms are the latest targets of Beijing’s crackdown
Chinese officials are turning their crackdown on private business to yet another industry: education.
A slew of big Chinese education and private tutoring companies are reeling from new rules barring them from turning a profit or raising funding on stock markets, with some warning that the regulations will hurt their business.
The new rules, published over the weekend by China’s Ministry of Education, apply to what the agency calls “online training institutions.”
“Capitalized operations are strictly prohibited,” the ministry wrote in its order, adding that such institutions cannot obtain financing through public markets, nor can they seek foreign capital through mergers and acquisitions. “Those who have violated regulations shall be cleaned up and rectified,” it added.
