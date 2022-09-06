China approves world’s first inhaled Covid vaccine for emergency use
China has become the first country to green-light an inhaled Covid-19 vaccine, paving the way for potential use of the needle-free product in the country, where suppressing the spread of Covid-19 remains a top priority.
The vaccine maker, CanSino Biologics, said in a statement Sunday that China’s medicines regulator had approved the inhaled dose for emergency use as a booster vaccine.
The product, known as Convidecia Air, delivers a vaccine dose through a puff of air from a nebulizer that is then inhaled by mouth. CanSino’s injected Convidecia Covid-19 vaccine is already in use in China and has been approved in a handful of other countries.
According to a database maintained by the World Health Organization (WHO), CanSino’s new product is one of two specifically “inhaled” vaccines that had reached clinical phase development, as a number of companies worldwide research innovative ways to deliver Covid-19 protection via the nose and mouth.
The clearance of the inhaled shot comes as multiple Chinese cities enforce large-scale Covid lockdowns and mass testing drives in response to small-scale outbreaks.
The country continues to adhere to a stringent zero-Covid policy, even as the rest of the world learns to live with the virus.
More than 70 Chinese cities have been placed under full or partial Covid lockdown since late August, impacting more than 300 million people, according to a CNN tally.
A low vaccination rate among the elderly is one medical reason used by Chinese authorities to justify the ongoing disease control measures.
Meanwhile, new variants of the coronavirus have impacted the protection offered by first-generation vaccines around the world, including China’s homegrown vaccines that provide less robust antibody protection compared with mRNA vaccines developed in the West.
Booster and vaccination campaigns — and the development of next-generation products — are ongoing within China.
Water from Pakistan’s largest lake threatens to spill into densely populated cities
Water levels at Pakistan’s largest freshwater lake remain dangerously high despite efforts to release water and spare nearby cities further flooding, according to officials.
It’s the latest challenge facing officials as the country grapples with an escalating disaster as heavy monsoon rains combine with melting glaciers to cover one third of the country in water.
The number of deaths since mid-June reached 1,325 as of Monday, with more than 12,000 injured, according to the Pakistan’s National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC). And the death toll is expected to rise.
At least 33 million people have been affected by the flooding — around 15% of the country’s population — according to government officials and aid organizations.
Some areas — particularly the southern provinces of Sindh and Balochistan — have seen five times their normal levels of monsoonal rain.
On Sunday, officials attempted to release water from Lake Manchar, in Sindh province, into nearby districts of Jaffarabad and Bubak, home to around 100,000 people, according to Jamal Mangan, Pakistan’s Irrigation Special Secretary.
— From wire reports
