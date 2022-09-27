...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
north-northwest around 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Japan demands apology from Russia after diplomat allegedly blindfolded and interrogated
Japan is demanding a formal apology from Russia after Federal Security Service (FSB) agents allegedly blindfolded and interrogated a Japanese diplomat, before giving him 48 hours to leave the country.
Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Vladivostok-based Japanese consul Motoki Tatsunori was detained and questioned by Russian agents on Monday for alleged espionage.
“The consular officer was taken away in a state of immobility, blindfolded from start to finish, with his hands and head held down, and subjected to intimidating interrogation,” Hayashi said during a press conference Tuesday.
Tatsunori was detained and declared “persona non grata” by Russia’s Foreign Ministry, according to Russian news agencies.
Hayashi condemned Tatsunori’s detention in the far eastern Russian city, saying it was “extremely regrettable and unacceptable” and there was “absolutely no evidence of illegal activities as claimed by the Russian side.”
Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori summoned Russian Ambassador Mikhail Galuzin and lodged a formal protest, demanding an official apology, Hayashi said.
The Japanese government would also be taking “appropriate measures,” he added.
Tatsunori had been working at the Japanese Consulate General in the Russian city of Vladivostok, a major trading port bordering China and North Korea, when he was accused by Russia of “receiving classified information.”
Typhoon Noru smashes into the Philippines, killing 5 and leaving villages in tatters
People in the northern Philippines were bracing for landslides on Monday after five rescue workers were killed in the aftermath of Typhoon Noru, which made landfall on Sunday and is now heading for Vietnam.
The typhoon, known locally as Typhoon Karding, intensified rapidly from Saturday to Sunday, arriving as a super typhoon at its peak of around 160 miles per hour.
The typhoon gathered power incredibly quickly, going from the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane to Category 5 in just six hours. The stronger the wind speed of a typhoon or hurricane, the more powerful it is and destructive it’s likely to be.
It blasted the main island of Luzon on Sunday, before weakening Monday to a Category 2-equivalent typhoon, according to the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center.
