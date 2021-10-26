Fresh lockdowns in China as local COVID infections spread to 11 provinces
Authorities in northern China are reimposing lockdowns and other emergency measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, with health officials warning of a worsening outbreak after the country recorded more than 100 cases across 11 provinces over the last week.
“Since October 17, there have been multiple scattered local outbreaks in China, and they’re expanding rapidly,” Mi Feng, a spokesman at the National Health Commission (NHC), said at a news conference Sunday. “There is an increasing risk that the outbreak will spread even further.”
The rapid spread comes despite about 75% of China’s population — or more than a billion people — being fully vaccinated, according to Mi.
The caseload of China’s latest outbreak pales in comparison with those of some other countries, including Singapore and the United Kingdom. But the scope of its spread has worried the Chinese government, which insists on a strict zero-COVID policy to stamp out infections.
The outbreak was first detected on October 16 among a tour group of fully vaccinated senior citizens from Shanghai who traveled in several northern regions. Among the 133 infections reported as of Sunday, 106 were linked to 13 tour groups, according to Mi, the NHC health official.
Amid a cascade of crises, Haiti’s fuel shortage could be the worst
An eerie silence lingers over Hospital Universitaire de la Paix in the Delmas neighborhood of Port-au-Prince.
Footsteps echo through empty hallways. The normal beeps and whirs of hospital equipment are absent. The organized chaos of a city emergency room is replaced by empty chairs strung with caution tape.
The stillness is pierced only by the occasional cry of a child, about two years old, lying on her belly in a crib in the hospital’s pediatric unit. She is one of the only patients currently admitted in what is usually one of Haiti’s largest, busiest hospitals.
The vast majority of those who show up to the front door are being turned away.
“It’s too painful to count [how many we’ve turned away],” said a first-year medical resident named Rachelle, who asked CNN not to use her last name.
The hospital, said Rachelle, cannot accept patients because it simply cannot provide them care.
Hospital Universitaire de la Paix runs primarily on generators, which in turn run on gasoline. But amid a crippling nationwide fuel shortage, their tanks are empty and the hospital stays dark.
The handful of staff members on site — just two first-year residents and a few nurses — are sleeping there. If they leave, they may not be able to get back, since buying gasoline these days is both difficult and expensive.
