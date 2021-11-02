At least 15 killed in Kabul hospital blasts

At least 15 people were killed and 30 wounded in blasts at Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital on Tuesday, a Taliban official told CNN.

Gunfire followed the explosions at the entrance of Kabul’s Daoud Khan Military hospital, a 400-bed teaching facility near the capital’s former diplomatic quarter. Taliban officials said special forces have arrived at the scene.

A doctor treating incoming patients at the nearby Wazir Akbar Khan civilian hospital said at least 15 wounded people had been admitted to his facility’s emergency ward, several in critical condition. In addition, the Italian humanitarian NGO “Emergency” tweeted that nine injured were brought to its hospital in Kabul.

More than 100 countries agree to end deforestation by 2030

More than 100 world leaders representing over 85% of the planet’s forests committed on Tuesday to ending and reversing deforestation and land degradation by 2030, in the first substantial deal announced at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

Among the nations taking part are Canada, Russia, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, all of which have significant tracts of forest. Brazil in particular has come under criticism for allowing an increase in the deforestation of the Amazon in recent years. The US and China will also be party to the agreement.

The deal is consequential to the climate as forests, when they are logged or degrade, emit carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere, accounting for around 11% of the world’s total CO2 emissions.

— From wire reports

