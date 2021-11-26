A new COVID-19 variant with high number of mutations sparks travel bans and worries scientists
The discovery of a new and potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant by South African health authorities has sparked a forceful reaction across the world with a number of countries banning travelers from several southern African countries.
The newly identified variant, currently known as B.1.1.529, appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of South Africa and scientists are concerned that its unusually high number of mutations could make it more transmissible and result in immune evasion.
It has so far been detected in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong and Belgium.
“Initially it looked like some cluster outbreaks, but from yesterday, the indication came from our scientists from the Network of Genomic Surveillance that they were observing a new variant,” Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said Thursday, stressing that it is currently unclear where the variant first emerged.
South African officials initially said there was one confirmed case in a traveler from South Africa to Hong Kong. On Friday, Hong Kong health authorities identified a second case of the B.1.1.529 among returning travelers on the same floor of a designated quarantine hotel, Hong Kong health authorities said.
Europe is facing 700,000 more COVID deaths — but masks could prevent many of them, WHO says
Europe could suffer another 700,000 COVID-19 deaths by March, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.
It’s the latest in a series of dire warnings for the region, which is in the grip of a devastating fourth wave of cases that has plunged several countries back into lockdown.
More than 1.5 million people in Europe have already died from COVID during the pandemic. WHO’s latest projections suggest that number will rise to 2.2 million over the winter months, with “high or extreme stress” set to hit intensive care units in 49 of the 53 nations in the region.
But the agency’s statement on Tuesday also insisted that mask-wearing could prevent many of those deaths. If 95% of people wore masks, WHO estimated that more than 160,000 fatalities would be avoided by spring.
And it urged countries not to rely entirely on their vaccine rollouts, which have stalled in parts of Europe.
“In order to live with this virus and continue our daily lives, we need to take a ‘vaccine plus’ approach,” said Hans Kluge, WHO’s regional director for Europe. That means mask-wearing, social distancing, ventilating indoor spaces and washing hands.
