5 people killed in a ‘horrendous’ condo shooting in Canada, police say
Five people were killed in a shooting at a condominium in a Toronto suburb Sunday night, police said, a “terrible” crime that came amid Canada’s efforts to tighten its gun control laws.
After responding to an active shooting call about 7:20 p.m. at the residential building in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, police found a “horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased,” York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said at a news conference. A male gunman, 73, was shot by an officer during a confrontation and died, the chief said.
Constable Laura Nicolle told CNN the incident was the “most terrible call I’ve seen in my entire career.”
Officials identified the suspect as Francesco Villi, 73, who was a resident of the building. Villi died on the third floor following an interaction with officers, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said during a news conference Monday afternoon.
The five victims were found in three separate units and lived in the building, MacSween said.
“Three victims were members of the condominium board, but the motive for the shooting remains part of this very complicated and very fluid investigation, which is still ongoing at this time,” MacSween said.
Police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time but did say three men and two women were killed.
Additionally, a sixth victim — a 66-year-old woman — was seriously injured and remains in the hospital, according to MacSween. Her identity is not being released at this time.
Russia and China unite for live-fire naval exercises in waters near Japan
China and Russia will begin a weeklong joint live-fire naval exercise in the East China Sea on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, as the two partners step up cooperation in an increasingly tense western Pacific.
“The active part of the exercise will include joint missile and artillery firing against air targets, artillery firing against sea targets, and practicing joint anti-submarine actions with practical use of weapons,” the Russian statement said.
The exercises, dubbed Maritime Cooperation 2022, will feature Russia’s Pacific Fleet flagship — the missile cruiser Varyag — a frigate and two corvettes, the statement said, adding that China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy will send two destroyers, two patrol ships, a multipurpose supply ship, and a diesel submarine.
Chinese aircraft would also take part, it said.
“The main purpose of the exercise is to strengthen naval cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China and to maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region,” the statement said.
— From wire reports
