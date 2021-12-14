7.3 magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Indonesia
A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s eastern coast on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), prompting people in nearby towns to run into the streets and seek higher ground.
The quake hit 112 kilometers (69 miles) north of Maumere, on Indonesia’s Flores Island. The USGS said it struck at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11 miles) in the Flores Sea at 10:20 a.m. local time (10:20 p.m. ET).
Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, the US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, “hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 621 miles of the earthquake epicenter.”
China detects second case of Omicron coronavirus variant on the mainland
China has detected its second case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a traveler more than two weeks after he arrived in the country from overseas, posing a fresh challenge to the government’s zero-Covid strategy.
The case, reported in the southern city of Guangzhou on Tuesday, came a day after health authorities in the northern port city of Tianjin said they detected mainland China’s first Omicron infection — also in a traveler who arrived from overseas.
The Tianjin case was identified as an asymptomatic carrier on arrival. The individual was already in quarantine while genome sequencing confirmed he had the Omicron variant — suggesting the variant had not been directly exposed to local residents.
The second case, a 67-year-old man, entered China on November 27 in Shanghai and underwent two weeks of centralized quarantine, during which he repeatedly tested negative. The man then flew from Shanghai to Guangzhou on AirChina flight CA1837. AirChina staff confirmed to CNN the flight was nearly full.
The man then entered into home quarantine. He was tested again on December 12 — a full 15 days after first arriving in China, with the result coming back positive in the early hours of December 13. Subsequent genome sequencing reviewed by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed it was the Omicron variant, according to authorities.
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai and 7 others sentenced to prison over banned Tiananmen vigil
A Hong Kong court has sentenced media tycoon Jimmy Lai and seven other pro-democracy figures to up to 14 months behind bars for participating in an unauthorized assembly last year to commemorate the Tiananmen Square crackdown.
Lai, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, was sentenced to 13 months in prison at the District Court for inciting and participating in the peaceful candlelight vigil on June 4 last year, which authorities declared illegal. He had earlier pleaded not guilty.
Although he faces multiple charges under Hong Kong’s national security law, Monday’s charges were not under the controversial legislation.
The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China has organized the candlelight vigil in the city’s Victoria Park every year since 1990. But authorities banned the event for the first time last year, citing coronavirus risks.
The alliance disbanded in September this year, after police arrested several of its leaders on national security grounds.
