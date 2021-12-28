China tightens Xi’an lockdown as city reports highest daily Covid-19 cases in nearly 2 years
China’s Xi’an has further tightened lockdown measures and rolled out a fifth round of mass testing as it reported the highest daily count of local symptomatic Covid infections in a Chinese city since March 2020.
Xi’an, an ancient city in northwestern Shaanxi province, reported 175 new local symptomatic cases on Tuesday.
This month, the city has reported 810 local symptomatic cases — making it one of the worst community outbreaks in China since the initial wave of coronavirus infections in Wuhan, the original epicenter of the pandemic.
Authorities responded by enacting sweeping measures with an intensity and on a scale rarely seen since Wuhan, as the Chinese government sticks rigidly to its zero-Covid strategy before the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.
Xi’an rolled out city-wide testing and placed its 13 million residents under a strict lockdown last week, closing schools, public venues and transportation except essential services like supermarkets and hospitals. Residents were banned from leaving their homes except for urgent reasons such as medical emergencies.
Japan and China agree to set up defense hotline amid territorial tensions
The defense ministers of Japan and China on Monday agreed to set up a joint communication hotline by the end of 2022, a news release from Japan’s Defense Ministry said, amid tensions between the East Asian neighbors.
China’s Defense Ministry confirmed the hotline agreement in a statement without giving a date for its implementation.
The agreement — reached during a two-hour video conference between Japan’s Nobuo Kishi and China’s Wei Fenghe — comes with their countries in dispute over Taiwan and issues in the East and South China seas.
The ministers discussed those differences during the meeting, including their competing claims to an uninhabited rocky island chain in the East China Sea controlled by Japan but which China claims as its sovereign territory.
China has been dispatching government ships, including coast guard vessels to the chain with increasing frequency, something Japan views as a challenge to its internationally recognized sovereignty over the islands.
