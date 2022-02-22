As the West condemns Russia over Ukraine, Beijing strikes a different tone
China’s envoy to the United Nations on Monday called for “all parties” to exercise restraint and avoid “fueling tensions” in Ukraine, but stopped short of condemning the Kremlin’s recognition of independence for two pro-Moscow regions in the east of the country.
Beijing is navigating a complex position as the crisis in Ukraine intensifies, attempting to balance deepening ties with Moscow with its practiced foreign policy of staunchly defending state sovereignty.
In a brief statement at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council Monday night, China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun said Beijing welcomed and encouraged every effort for a diplomatic solution, adding that all concerns should be treated on the “basis of equality.”
“The current situation in Ukraine is the result of many complex factors. China always makes its own position according to the merits of the matter itself. We believe that all countries should solve international disputes by peaceful means in line with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,” Zhang said.
The security council meeting comes as world leaders desperately try to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine, which saw a rapid shift when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces into two breakaway Moscow-backed territories after recognizing them as independent — a move Western officials suggest would provide a pretext to a broader invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has for weeks said that it would not invade Ukraine, and in the security council meeting defended its actions as efforts “to protect and preserve those people” living in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic (DPR and LPR).
Australia demands answers from China over alleged laser incident at sea
Australia is demanding China investigate the alleged use of a laser to ”illuminate” an Australian jet in waters off the country’s north coast in an incident that threatens to worsen relations between the two countries.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Monday he’d called on the Chinese government to explain the “dangerous” and “reckless” act allegedly carried out by a People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warship last week.
“This was dangerous, it was unprofessional and it was reckless for a professional navy, and we want some answers as to why they did this,” Morrison said. “At worst, it was intimidating and bullying.”
“They’re the ones who need to explain, not just to Australia, but to think of all the countries in our region,” he added. “It could occur to anyone else who is just simply doing the normal surveillance of their own Exclusive Economic Zone.”
Morrison said Monday Chinese authorities had not yet responded to his call for answers.
At a regular briefing in Beijing, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters the ship was abiding by international law.
“After checking with relevant Chinese authorities, the information released by the Australian side is not true. The normal navigation of the Chinese ship on the high seas conforms to relevant international law and practice and is completely legitimate and lawful,” Wang said.
