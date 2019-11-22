Nuclear scientists killed in accident were working on ‘cutting-edge’ tech, Kremlin says
An accident at a Russian military test site that claimed the lives of five nuclear agency workers and sent radiation levels spiking is likely to remain shrouded in mystery, after Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Friday said information would stay “strictly classified.”
The explosion, which happened during the summer near the village of Nyonoksa, about 30 miles west of the port city of Severodvinsk, prompted widespread international speculation that the accident involved a nuclear-powered cruise missile, known as the Burevestnik or Skyfall.
Although Russia is developing such a missile, Peskov has repeatedly declined to say what weapons were specifically tested.
“Tests of new weapon systems were involved. For this reason it is only natural that the investigation being carried out in this connection cannot be public,” Peskov said, according to Russian state-run news agency Tass.
Indian cafe customers upset by use of facial recognition to bill themAn Indian cafe chain popular for its chai drinks is under fire for using facial recognition software to bill its customers, with some taking to social media to express their anger at what they say is a loss of privacy.
Nikhil Pahwa, an internet activist and founder of Indian media watchdog MediaNama, criticized cafe chain Chaayos by tweeting a video on Wednesday apparently showing the facial recognition system in a store in Delhi.
Pahwa told CNN on Friday: “The scan began on its own. I had to tell the cashier I’m not interested in this and he switched to a screen that asked for a phone number input. I declined that too.”
Pahwa said he worries about the risks of companies like Chaayos having this data, which in his view has been collected without “proper consent.”
He added: “Systems like this that collect such personal and sensitive data, it normalizes it and I’m really worried about that normalization.”
In a Facebook post on Thursday responding to the criticism, Chaayos said it started its facial recognition feature recently to “reduce the overall customer purchase time,” and stressed it was still in the testing stage.
China tells gaming arcades to ban children outside school holidaysChina is taking steps to curb online gaming addiction by ordering arcades and computer cafes to deny access to minors outside public holidays.
From January 2020, entertainment businesses should not allow minors to log on, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement posted on its website Wednesday.
“(This will) promote the healthy development of the industry and meet the growing needs of the people for a better life,” the statement said.
— From wire reports