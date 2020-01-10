CNN reports Russian warship ‘aggressively approached’ US destroyer in Arabian Sea
A Russian warship “aggressively approached” a U.S. Navy destroyer while it was operating in the North Arabian Sea Thursday, ignoring warnings from the U.S. vessel and increasing the risk of a collision, the U.S. Navy said Friday.
Video of the incident, which was obtained by CNN, shows the Russian warship rapidly approaching the USS Farragut, coming as close as 180 feet to the U.S. ship before changing course, according to two defense officials.
The incident is the latest example of a close encounter between U.S. and Russian military forces that American officials have described as unsafe or provocative.
Full power is expected to return to Puerto Rico this weekend after earthquake
The process of determining the damage left behind after an earthquake shook Puerto Rico earlier this week is underway, even as parts of the island remain without power and it remains under threat of more tremors.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, is making aid available and assisting with damage assessment after the 6.4 magnitude quake rocked the island before dawn on Tuesday. It was one of about 500 earthquakes of magnitude 2 or greater that have rattled the area since December 28, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake left one man dead, caused dozens of homes and other structures to crumble and left about two-thirds of residents in the dark.
More plants growing around Everest — and the consequences could be serious
Grasses, shrubs and mosses are growing and expanding around Mount Everest and across the Himalayan region as the area continues to experience the consequences of global warming, researchers have found.
Scientists from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom used satellite data to establish increases in subnival vegetation — plants that grow between the tree line and the snow line — in the Himalayas.
Using NASA Landsat satellite data from 1993 to 2018, remote sensing scientists measured “small but significant” increases in vegetation cover across four height brackets between 13,615 and 19,685 feet above sea level.
“We don’t know what the impact is — it may be that plants trap snow and might cause it to melt more slowly. It might be that the plants cause the snow to melt more quickly,” she added.
Over a billion people depend on water collected in the region, and changes to water cycles and supplies could have far reaching impacts on communities in different countries, the research, published in the Global Change Biology journal, said.
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.