Jalen Germany
School: Young Americans Christian School
Young Americans Christian School’s Jalen Germany continued his torrid pace this season scoring 26 points in a win over Flint River Monday night, his sixth straight game scoring more than 20 points for the Eagles. Germany is averaging more than 30 points per game this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.